– During a recent interview with KFox14, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed the AEW women’s division and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Thunder Rosa on the AEW women’s division: “Well, we can be all of it. All of the above. We can be eye candy. We can be like gladiators. We can be, you know, monsters. We can be half dead, half alive. Like we all have our characters, but we all, as one thing that we all have to say, it’s, we have the commitment to be the best in the world, the best at wrestling in that ring. So yeah.”

On how they can be accepted for who they are: “I’m very proud to say that I am one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I could possibly one day I can come and look like I can be… and the next day you can see me and look like I’m about to whip your ass. So we love that. We love that we are accepted for who we are, and we can show that on TV, which is probably one of the best assets that we can have at AEW.”