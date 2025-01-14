Thunder Rosa Discusses The Highs And Lows Of AEW Women’s Championship Win

At St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2022, Thunder Rosa won the AEW Women’s Championship when she went over Britt Baker in a cage match. This is something she discussed while speaking with Tim Hann Rivera (per Fightful) and what it meant to her.

“Oh, everything. Bro, it brought me from the highest of the highs to the lowest of the lows. Success can be like a drug, and it can be something that you are addicted to, and attention and everything, fame. But it can also be very detrimental to your soul and detrimental to your life and can be detrimental to your mental health if you don’t know how to manage it. When I won the title, I don’t think mentally I was ready for it because so much came with it, good and bad at the same time.

The good was, you create history, you’re able to have a bigger platform, you’re on another level now, people see you with different eyes. People see you as the shit, right, and on the downside, people that are insecure, enviousness, jealousy, you see the worst of all people. Then you see your friends turning on you, or people that you thought you can trust, you can’t trust them anymore. It’s heartbreaking, but you have to stay strong, right. So I think with everybody, even after I lost the championship, when I see somebody else is getting a title shot or they’re champions, I try to show them respect and treat them well because I’ve been in their shoes. It’s a very important moment, it’s a very special moment in anybody’s career. Very few people can say that they’ve been crowned in their hometown with their people, with their family. So it’s important that you make them feel special too because I don’t ever want anybody to go [through] what I went through after I got my title, and just showing sort of sorority and sisterhood, that’s important too. I think our worst enemies can be ourselves, our own people,” she said.