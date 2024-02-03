Thunder Rosa on Earning Her Place in the AEW Rankings Again

– On yesterday’s edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa discussed ranking in the No. 2 slot of AEW’s recently returned rankings. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Thunder Rosa on earning her stripes again: “It’s interesting to come back and try to earn my stripes again. When you leave with an injury, you have an expectation that you’re going to go back to the top and try to defend the title that you never lost. Now I have to, it’s not what I deserve, I have to earn it, right? It is what it is. I’m waiting out there; I’ve been waiting in the shadows for a while. I’ve been very patient. I’m not here to play games. I’m a prize fighter. I’m not here to just get TV time and look pretty, I love doing that, don’t get me wrong, but I want the prizes. I want to be on top.”

On wanting to earn her place in the rankings: “I will continue to work extremely hard to earn my place in the rankings and that’s what I’m doing. People can say otherwise, I don’t care. I’m here for what I have earned, what I have worked (for).”

Thunder Rosa returned to action last December after being out of action for over a year.