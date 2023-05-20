Thunder Rosa Got Emotional Seeing Herself on AEW Collision Poster

Thunder Rosa is front and center on the poster for AEW Collision, and she talked about how she got emotional seeing it for the first time. Rosa is one of the headliners for the upcoming Saturday show alongside Miro, Samoa Joe, and Andrade El Idolo, and she talked about seeing it on Busted Open Radio on Friday. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her reaction to the announcement: “I remember, I breathe and I look back at Tony, my producer right here, who’s right next to me, and I started crying because why? Because I’m on the main center of a poster of a major show that is happening June 17 on Saturday … I know it’s super early, but holy s**t, this is happening again.

On Julia Hart being set to appear on the show: “It’s beautiful to see that very, very young, like fresh out of high school wrestler, from being a cheerleader to being a black badass cold woman in the ring now. It’s beautiful seeing the growth of a lot of my peers.”