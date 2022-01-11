Thunder Rosa Recalls Emotions Of Signing With AEW, Talks Her Goal Of Gaining More Respect For Women’s Division

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Thunder Rosa discussed her goal to gain more respect for the AEW women’s division, the emotions of being signed by AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Thunder Rosa on her goal to gain more respect for the AEW women’s division: “I watched my promo from the first time they brought me in, and I said that. I’m going to bring some respect and to put it on the map. That was my whole goal, because people were talking so much shit about the AEW women’s division, I was so sick and tired of it. They don’t understand all the work we all have put in to make the division better. I’m not talking only about me. I’m talking about the whole entire group. As a group, we all have put in so much work to earn respect. The fact that we did that [Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker], and everybody was talking about it, and everybody still talks about it, is a very important moment in my life. I don’t want that to only define me as a wrestler. I want everything else I’ve done after that and before that to build respect in the women’s division in AEW and outside of AEW because it’s so important. Those are the girls that are gonna come to AEW and be part of the women’s division.”

On the emotions of being signed by AEW: “I was in my bed, and I was having a really difficult time because I was having some issues with the other company I was working with. July 20th, it was like 8 in the morning and I’m in tears praying for clarity and patience, and I got a message from Christopher Daniels. He was like, ‘Here is your contract. Read it over and send it over to your lawyer.’ I’m looking at it and I’m in tears. I told my husband, ‘We did it.’ It was the best thing that happened to me in a long time. I worked so hard and we sacrificed so much for six years. There are so many things that people don’t understand and they don’t need to know. Every single comment was like like you earned it and you deserve it and you’ve worked so hard. I saw Tony [Khan] and I sent him the longest text message saying thank you and how thankful that I am in the company because being rejected for so long, and even struggling for so long, it’s like you’re never going to get out of the hole. Then you see a light and realize miracles exist and hard work really pays off. There are people who want to do shortcuts, they get tired, and they give up. There’s just that attitude that I was never going to give up no matter what. It felt great. It feels great that I can say that I’m a part of something like this.”

