– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed the AEW women’s division and ways it can improve. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Thunder Rosa on the AEW women’s division: “Everybody has their thing, their flavor, their character. Everybody’s different in the division. I still feel very strongly that we need to have really strong babyfaces to go against the really strong personalities that we have as heels. One of the reasons why Willow Nightingale is so popular is not only because she’s good, it’s because she’s a real babyface. She’s been able to take it to the next level.”

On working with Toni Storm: “One of the reasons why for me it was so entertaining and so fun to work, not only with Toni Storm, because Toni was becoming a babyface, but when she worked with me, she became the heel, it’s because I was like okay, I have to be a real babyface, and it was a challenge for me because you know how I am. But it’s not about who I am as Melissa, it’s who Thunder Rosa needs to be in the ring for the story.”

On the division needing stronger heels and babyfaces: “Every time we were in the ring and every time she’d cut a promo, it was a challenge. I feel that that’s what we need with the women that we have. They’re very strong in the ring, but personality-wise or babyface and heel, we need to get that basic essence of professional wrestling. If you’re really a heel, be the freaking heel. If you’re a babyface, you don’t need to get your shit in. Just take the people on the ride and let them suffer with you.”