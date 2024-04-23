Thunder Rosa Explains Why Mercedes Mone Is a Great Addition to the AEW Locker Room

– During a recent interview with Premier Wrestling’s Gabby Laspisa, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed Mercedes Mone joining the roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Thunder Rosa on Mercedes Mone: “I think, I’m not just talking about AEW but women’s athletics in general. The fact that she is one of the most prominent and best paid female wrestlers and athletes in history, that just sets a precedent for us. She is a hustler, she is a go getter, she is the type of woman that doesn’t take no as an answer and when she gets a no, she makes that a yes. So, that to me is very commendable because a lot of the time, we have to take it and we have to take what they give us. She’s taken all the risks and a lot of them pay off for her, and when you see that when you bet on yourself and it pays off regardless of the criticism, regardless of the setbacks, regardless of anything else, I admire that in a woman or any person for that matter.”

On enjoying having Mone in the AEW locker room: “Her specifically, that can be — especially with men, they can say that she’s too aggressive or it would be thought of as something different, but I don’t see it that way. I enjoy having her in the locker room. She’s been wonderful to me. It’s really wonderful to see where she’s taking her own career and taking the bull by the horns, right? She’s playing with music, she’s doing Hollywood, she’s very studious in the ring. Everytime I see her, I try to learn from her. It’s interesting to see how she navigates this world because being one of the biggest stars that she is, she gets a lot of flak for it. In terms of AEW, I’m just watching and waiting. Everything is a cycle, so hopefully I get to work with her in a cycle. I would be very interested to see storylines and everything right, where are we gonna start, where is all of this gonna start or whatever. She’s a great addition to the locker room.”

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to make her AEW in-ring debut next month at Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas. She will face Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship.