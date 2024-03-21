Thunder Rosa Explains Why Timeless Toni Storm & Mariah May Are in Trouble

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star and former champion Thunder Rosa discussed returning to the ring after her lengthy injury layoff, her thoughts on Toni Storm and Mariah May, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on people forgetting she went on hiatus while she was champion: “I think a lot of people forget that I left as a champion, and I literally was there all the time because people didn’t see me. It’s just … crawling and scratching for what is yours again and I’m going to do it again. I have an opportunity to face Toni Storm and her cosplay friend, Mariah [May].”

On Toni Storm and Mariah May being in trouble: “They’re in trouble because I … I don’t have nothing to lose anymore. I’m coming, I’m coming hungry, I’m a little more violent than I was before, and I have a goal. My goal is not to look pretty and talk nonsense on TV; it’s to handle business.”

On feeling 100 percent again: “I’m feeling a 100 percent. I had a booking on Sunday in Canada and I was like totally dialed in. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’ It’s taken me, like, match by match for me to find myself again, but I’m back.”

During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo beat Toni Storm and Mariah May in a tag team match after Rosa pinned Storm with a rollup.