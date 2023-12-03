Thunder Rosa On Fan Disappointment With CM Punk’s WWE Return Promo

Thunder Rosa recently shared her thoughts on CM Punk’s return promo from last week’s WWE Raw. Rosa spoke on Busted Open Radio about the promo, which closed out Monday’s episode and has been polarizing among fans online. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the promo’s mixed reactions: “I saw that so many people were absolutely pissed and very disappointed because they were expecting that [Punk] was going to come out and be like, ‘Let’s burn this place down,’ and he didn’t. [People thought] that he was going to critique everything, that he was going to be pissed. Instead, I think he was very sincere about him feeling the way that he felt. He felt that he has this second opportunity at his new home, and that he’s trying to heal. He’s really trying to move on from some of the regrettable incidents that happened prior to this. And I think that people need to understand this and they need to understand that he’s going to move on from this; he’s not going to talk about it. He didn’t talk about it.”

On Punk’s intent with the promo: “That’s what the promo was. It’s like, ‘I am not going to talk about the past. I’m going to talk about the present, and I’m going to talk about the future.'”