Thunder Rosa Recalls Feud With Maki Itoh, Discusses Her Unique Character

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Fightful, and she discussed several different topics, including Maki Itoh’s unique character. Here are some of the highlights:

Thunder Rosa on feuding with Maki Itoh in Tokyo Joshi Pro: “Two years ago, we had a little feud. You can go on Youtube and see the promo we had. There’s a lot of chemistry. That’s where I took the Tokyo Joshi Pro International Princess Championship from her hands. My favorite part is when she was crying for like two minutes after. We had a couple of cool moments, so she wasn’t a stranger for me. At Revolution we had a cool opener, so that was a lot of fun. I was like ‘what?’ (surprised that she was there).”

On potentially teaming up with Maki Itoh and the latter’s unique character: “She sings in Japanese and I’ll sing in English, but I’d dance better than her. Just don’t tell her, though. She’s very popular in America. I remember three years ago when she came to New York, I knew who she was, and she’s something else on Twitter. I started to know her and the things she used to do, and I thought she brought something completely different from the business. I met her and saw what she does. She’s very charismatic. Charisma sells a lot more than great matches. I know great wrestlers with zero charisma, and can’t sell tickets. She can sell tickets. She got people talking, she gets people pissed.”