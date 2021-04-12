Thunder Rosa Files To Trademark Mission Pro Wrestling

Fightful reports that on April 7, Thunder Rosa filed to trademark Mission Pro Wrestling, the all-female company that she owns. She filed the trademark under her real name Melissa Cervantes.

The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20190900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190900

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20190900. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190900“