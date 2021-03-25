wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Reportedly Forced to Withdraw From Warrior Wrestling Match With Kylie Rae
– It looks like the previously announced matchup between Thunder Rosa and Kylie Rae for Warrior Wrestling in June is off, per a new report from Fightful Select. That match was previously scheduled to take place as part of Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium series on Saturday, June 5 in Chicago, Illinois. However, that no longer appears to be the case.
Per Fightful, sources stated that Rosa has been pulled from the match due to her obligations with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), which recently returned to TV this month. As previously reported, Thunder Rosa is still under contract with NWA through the rest of 2021.
The report noted that since Rosa is withdrawing from the match, a “high-level replacement” is currently being sought to take her place against Kylie Rae. Rae herself is returning from hiatus after announcing her retirement last November.
