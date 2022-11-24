wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury.
Rosa agreed to forfeit the title, which led to Jamie Hayter being named the Undisputed AEW Women’s World Champion. Hayter won the interim title from Toni Storm at Full Gear.
Rosa posted to Twitter to comment on her forfeiture, writing:
“Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.”
An important announcement from @ReneePaquette regarding the #AEW Women's World Championship!@thunderrosa22 @jmehytr @RealBrittBaker#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fBlWMsEObs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
