Thunder Rosa On Not Winning A Title In AEW, Wonders What She Has To Do

Thunder Rosa has not been a champion in AEW in three years and hasn’t won a match since February. In the latest edition of her vlog (via Fightful), Rosa expressed her frustration with her lack of success in AEW this year.

She said: “Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done. Eat, prepare. Thunder Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming. I have the gear, but I didn’t bring a belt, so that’s not going to work. My chaps are going to fall. I will have to wait for that one. Maybe that’s my winning gear [laughs]. I’m trying to use that for later. I wish I could say that I got this on the pocket, but I don’t. I really don’t. Losing, losing, losing makes you really somber and sad and question yourself. I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up. I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the fuck do I have to do? Show my tits? I don’t know.“