Thunder Rosa Is Frustrated With Fans Who Ask If She Still Works For AEW

Thunder Rosa regularly wrestles on AEW Collision and Rampage, and has become frustrated that fans didn’t follow her to those shows. In the latest Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Rosa said that she’s tired of people asking her if she still works for AEW.

She said: “AEW exists on Saturdays, so if you’re not doing anything on Saturday, watch the show. If I get somebody else asking me if I still work at AEW, I’m just going to be like, ‘Here — here is the schedule of ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Rampage,’ and ‘Collision.’ I’m usually on ‘Collision’ so just watch me and if you can’t watch me live, watch me on YouTube. Stop asking me if I still work in AEW ’cause I still do.“