Thunder Rosa Gives An Update On Her Back, Is Able To Lift Again

In her latest livestream, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her injured back and noted that it has improved to the point she’s able to lift again. She has been out of action since this past summer and had to give up the AEW Women’s World title.

She said: “2023 is a year of rebuild. And I’m not only talking about rebuilding my character, I’m also talking about rebuilding my body, my spirit. As you guys know, I’ve been out of commission for five months in January. I am great. I am doing really great. […] The recovery is going really well. I just, this week, I was just able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. I haven’t done any lifting for the last four or five months, this is huge. Two weeks ago, I was able to do a 5K, which I walked half the way, cause I’m not allowed to run. I can jog, that’s pretty much it. Those are big milestones for me. I have not been able to be in the ring yet, so we’re working on that. So there you go.”