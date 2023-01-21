Thunder Rosa Gives Update On AEW Return

Thunder Rosa says she’ll be back on the road soon with AEW, though she’s not returning to the ring yet. Rosa, who has been out of action since August with a back injury, said on Busted Open Radio that she will be back out on the road with the company soon.

“Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon,” she said (per Fightful). “Not to wrestle, but we’re going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It’s going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold.”

It’s still not clear when Rosa, who has been working toward her return, will be back in the ring.