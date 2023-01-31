Thunder Rosa On Her Goals When She Returns, Who She Wants to Wrestle

Thunder Rosa is still working toward her return to the ring, and she has some goals for once she gets back there. Rosa, who has been out of action since August due to a back injury, appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey and talked about what she’d like to do when she gets back to the ring. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On her goals : “A goal I have when I return, I want to get better at promos, so I can be on TV more. I’m taking some acting classes, actually. Acting classes, singing classes, and I want to show the world that I’m multi-talented. I do radio, I want to do TV, I want to do music and use all of that into my character.”

On who she’d like to face when she returns: “One person I haven’t wrestled at AEW is Athena. Athena and I could have some banger matches. In Mexico, it’s Sarah Stock, Sarita, who was a coach in WWE. She is my dream match and I know she’s wrestling now.”