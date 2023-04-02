wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa On The Chances Of Her Being Cleared Soon
April 2, 2023 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa has been out of action since last August, when she wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. She was scheduled for a match with Toni Storm at All Out 2022, but had to withdraw due to a back injury. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Rosa spoke about the possibility of getting cleared to return to the ring.
She said: “That’s the question everyone asks me during the signings. Unfortunately, I wasn’t cleared and I don’t think I’m going to be cleared anytime soon. I need another MRI.”
While Rosa has not been wrestling, she still tours with AEW to provide Spanish commentary for shows.
