Thunder Rosa Announces Hiatus For Mission Pro Wrestling

Thunder Rosa has announced that her independent wrestling promotion, Mission Pro Wrestling, is going on hiatus. This will happen after the event ‘Midsummer Blast’ in San Antonio on August 17.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE from Thunder Rosa on the future Mission Pro Wrestling

Dear Mission Pro Wrestling supporters,

As we approach Mission Pro Wrestling’s five-year anniversary this fall, we are thankful to have built a brand that features the best in women’s wrestling and a company that strives to provide a safe environment for women to showcase their talents. We are proud to have helped launch the careers of many women who are now worldwide-known stars in major promotions, and we take joy in watching the new generation of women’s wrestlers grow in confidence and performance.

From our first Genesis show on Oct. 18, 2019, we knew Mission Pro would be a wrestling promotion that would stand out from the crowd. After being stalled by the pandemic in early 2020, we returned in September of that year and have been going non-stop since.

After much consideration, our team has decided that Mission Pro Wrestling will go on hiatus after our Aug. 17, 2024 “Midsummer Blast” show in San Antonio.

This will be our last show of 2024, and no future show dates will be announced at this time.

This was not an easy decision. We understand that this is disappointing news to Mission Pro fans, financial supporters and talent. Please know that we are committed to using our time away as an opportunity to reset and recalibrate our organizational structure and goals to better serve the women’s wrestling community.

In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you in person for the last time in 2024 at our Aug. 17 show! Tickets are on sale at MissionProWrestling.com. You can also watch the show live on Title Match Network.

This is not goodbye. This is goodbye for now.

I hope to see all of you again soon.

Sincerely,

Melissa “Thunder Rosa” Cervantes

Co-Founder/Co-Owner

Mission Pro Wrestling