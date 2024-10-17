wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Honored for Her Career Achievements at London’s Mexico Embassy This Week
– The Embassy of Mexico in London invited Thunder Rosa there earlier today to honor her for her contributions to Mexico culture. As noted, Thunder Rosa made her in-ring return this week at Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling’s Thunder Road, where she won the Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship. Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling shared a photo of Thunder Rosa being honored at the Mexican Embassy.
The Riot Cabaret Wrestling account wrote on the event, “🇬🇧 It was an honour to be invited to @Embamexru by @josefagbom to celebrate the new @RiotCabaret Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22’s achievements in wrestling, and her contribution to representing the strength and resilience of Mexican women on the global stage. Thank you to the whole embassy team for their warm welcome!”
