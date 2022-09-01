Thunder Rosa On How Long She Was Working Hurt, Putting Pressure On Herself

Thunder Rosa is currently on the shelf as she heals up from injuries, and she recently discussed how long she was working hurt. The AEW Women’s World Champion spoke with the Athletes and the Arts podcast and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On putting pressure on herself to deliver: “We don’t sleep. Sometimes I go days with three, four hours of sleep. I own my own promotion outside of AEW, an all women’s promotion, and I was running three shows a month sometimes … I was overseeing the women that are wrestlers, and I was training other women too. So it was very grueling, and it was a lot of sacrifice.”

On how long she was working hurt: “Before I won my championship, I was hurt for the longest. One time, even doc was like ‘You need to be taped if you’re going into the ring.’ I couldn’t feel my legs when I got out of the ring. But I have to get out there. I couldn’t let people down. So I wrestled with my hips taped for about two months, because I was wrestling all the time. So it was like, nonstop because of that drive that we have. I wanted to be the champion. I wanted to be the best. I wanted people to say that I did it, I wanted to say that I did it for myself.”