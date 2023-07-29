– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa discussed her acclaimed Lights Out Match with Dr. Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on the match being a first for her in many ways: “It was my first time bleeding ever on a match. It was my first time in a lot of things. I’ve never, ever done a match like that. I remember we were planning the stuff, and in my head, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t mess up. I just can’t. This is very important for the future of women’s wrestling.’ And I honestly didn’t know how much was going to impact my career. But, to me, that was very, very important.”

On how her storyline with Britt Baker developed: “I think what made it even more impactful was, one, how they developed the story between Britt and I because it wasn’t like a week [long] buildup. I think it was October 2020, after my match with Serena Deeb for the NWA Championship that I lost. She got involved, and I lost the match. So it was a development. It grew into March, and I wasn’t signed either. So the fact that I wasn’t signed, that I won the match … I mean it didn’t count, but I still won the match, everything else, it just built up to that.”