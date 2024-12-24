Thunder Rosa Says It’s Important To Speak Her Mind, Believes In What AEW Is Doing

Thunder Rosa is outspoken in her opinions on Busted Open Radio, and she says she believes it’s important for her to speak her mind on the show. The AEW star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the AEW All In Ticket On Sale event earlier this month and you can see some highlights below:

On her outspoken nature: “I’m the most controversial woman with a microphone if you listen to me and Busted Open. I’m always in the dirt sheets. I’m always in the dirt sheets. Right?”

On the importance of her speaking her mind: “I always have something to say and for some people that is controversial, for some it’s important. I believe it is important to speak your mind and AEW has allowed me an opportunity to work in the number one podcast in the United States and I’m an active wrestler. I believe that it is important that we, again, support each other. A lot of us have worked in the indies before and seeing people succeed is important to me because if you succeed, we succeed. If there’s competition, that means we all gonna work really hard to make things work. I said this because I truly believe in what we’re doing and we’re here today in Globe Life Field and I truly believe in what we’ve done in the last five years in AEW. I am just one person in the locker room, but believe me, there’s a lot of people in the locker room that want this to succeed, that we want this to go to the next level and we want to be part of it.”