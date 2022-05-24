Thunder Rosa Interview With Tony Schiavone Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced that AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will be appearing for an interview with Tony Schiavone tomorrow on Dynamite ahead of her upcoming title defense against Serena Deeb. Rosa plans on addressing Deeb’s attack from last week.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled for tomorrow and will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Rosa will defend her title against Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dynmiate:

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe

* Steel Cage Match: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears Special Referee: MJF

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Roppongi Vice

* Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland

* CM Punk and Hangman Page have a face-to-face confrontation

* We’ll hear from AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa