Thunder Rosa Is Still Hurt Even After AEW Dynamite Appearance

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa made her AEW return on last night’s Dynamite, appearing in a backstage segment. However, don’t expect her to return to the ring any time soon. Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Rosa’s back is still very hurt, as she’s been out of action since last summer. She has trained but was in a lot of pain and her back is “not better.”

Rosa has been at the AEW tapings every week in a backstage role and has done Spanish commentary for them. She also confirmed in an interview that she might need surgery to fix her problem.