Thunder Rosa Is Still Under Contract To Combate Americas MMA

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Thunder Rosa recently told Fightful Select that she is still under contract with Combate Americas MMA and will be until September. She added that she expects that she will fight for them before her deal is up. NWA is supportive of the deal, but she said she hasn’t talked with AEW about her MMA fighting.

