Thunder Rosa Is Still Under Contract To Combate Americas MMA
March 15, 2021 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa recently told Fightful Select that she is still under contract with Combate Americas MMA and will be until September. She added that she expects that she will fight for them before her deal is up. NWA is supportive of the deal, but she said she hasn’t talked with AEW about her MMA fighting.
