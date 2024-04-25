Thunder Rosa Explains Her Issues With Deonna Purrazzo, Says Purrazzo is ‘Bitter’

Thunder Rosa recently weighed in her issues with Deonna Purrazzo, noting that the two are not friends despite teaming up to take down Toni Storm. Rosa spoke on Gabby AF for an interview before AEW Dynasty talking about the tensions between her and Purrazzo; you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her relationship with Purrazzo: “We have a professional relationship, it’s not frenemies. It’s a professional relationship, let’s make it very, very clear. She’s the new girl on the block, she had her chance at a pay-per-view with 16,000 people. She lost and now she’s kind of bitter about it because she didn’t tap out. I was watching it, yes, the methods that Toni utilizes to win her matches have been very questionable but they’ve been pretty effective, right? That’s something that she’s really bitter about. She talks about it’s the new era of the Virtuosa, and she’s a very decorated wrestler, but this is another company and you’ve gotta earn your stripes. I feel that when she came in, I felt like it was something that was stolen for me, I had just came back from injury and I had to wait. But you know what, it’s okay. I wasn’t there to be her friend. I will go and do matches with her when it’s needed, because I know that we’re both trying to get the same title. But if she’s in my way, I’m gonna do what I need to do to get her out of the way.”

On being a different person now: “I’m just not gonna be the same person I was two years ago when I used to take a lot of shit, that’s done, it’s over with. It’s not that I’m mad, it’s not the Latina, no, I’m getting even. Period. This is how we do business. You mess with me, you mess around and you’re gonna find out.”