Thunder Rosa On Jade Cargill’s NXT Debut: ‘She Looked Like A Million Dollars Again’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa spoke about being happy for Jade Cargill showing up in WWE, noting that she ‘looked like a million dollars’. Cargill has appeared on NXT, Fastlane and last night’s Smackdown.

Rosa said: “When you have your friends, just promote your friends and be happy [for] what’s happening for them. I want to give a shout-out to Jade Cargill. She looked like a million dollars again. She’s all in my feed, all up in my feed. She’s doing something else and it’s like… I mean, I don’t know man. Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that. Like a superstar. So it’s really cool to see that and my blessing to her and I can’t wait to see her in the ring, and I can’t wait to see what they have for her.”

She also noted that ‘the fans’ were the winners in last Tuesday’s AEW vs. WWE ratings battle. She added: “When was the last time you can talk about the wars in professional wrestling? This was exciting because everybody was talking about it, everybody is like, ‘I’m going to DVR it! I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ We were promoting the crap out of it. Me personally, like on everything, I did so many live feeds. And you think, like I said, I think it’s important we promote where we work at and that we promote the product that we work at, regardless.“