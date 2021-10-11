Thunder Rosa Open To Boxing Match On Jake Paul Card, Talks Having Large Fanbase Despite Not Working For WWE

In a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed being open to a boxing match on a Jake Paul card, having a large fanbase despite not wrestling in WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Thunder Rosa on being open to a boxing match with a TikTok personality on a Jake Paul card: “Okay, let’s put it this way. If there’s a TikToker that you guys know, that you would like to see me fight in a boxing match—on a Jake Paul card—I’m all about it. I love boxing and I will train my ass off to beat whoever wants to step in the ring with me. Straight up. That’s the update.”

On the growth of women’s wrestling and connecting with a large fanbase despite not wrestling in WWE: “It is and it’s important for people to recognize, especially from the mainstream outlets, that people in the independent scene have worked really hard to create a name and create a brand and people are actually watching it and people paying attention. Not necessarily you have to be in a humongous company like WWE to be successful. I’m a great example of that, working in all the different companies you just mentioned, you really make the difference. To hear the people chant Thunder Rosa in the way that they have in the last couple of weeks, it’s humbling. It’s amazing because it tells you that they believe in what I bring to the table and what I’m really all about, which is my passion for wrestling and my passion for mixed martial arts. It’s all there.”