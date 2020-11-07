wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa & Jazz to Open Women’s Wrestling School
– During Mission Pro Wrestling’s Out of Hell event on the Title Match Network, it was announced that former NWA women’s champions Thunder Rosa and Jazz are opening a women’s wrestling school together. The school will be called The Dogg Pound Dojo (h/t Fightful).
Jazz and Rodney Mack will be trainers at the school. The school will open in Texas later this December.
You heard it on @TitleMatchWN during #MPWOutOfHell just now..@thunderrosa22 and @Phenom_Jazz are opening up a wrestling school together!
Be sure to follow @DPdojo4L
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) November 7, 2020
With wrestling legend Jazz. She's out here giving back to the industry in a BIG way by opening up a wrestling school for women.
What her and @thunderrosa22 are doing will be amazing.#MPWOutOfHell pic.twitter.com/MMzRfoPWYM
— Shaun The Battōsai (@shaunonsite) November 7, 2020
Getting to have my name associated with @MissionProWres has been awesome. Big news with @DPdojo4L and @Phenom_Jazz. Congratulations to everyone involved!! Thank you to @thunderrosa22 for allowing me to be a part of this!! Props to @_RobynReid for an amazing show!! pic.twitter.com/OwOzOIqQmR
— DNC Digital (@DNCDigital) November 7, 2020
