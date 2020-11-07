wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa & Jazz to Open Women’s Wrestling School

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thunder Rosa AEW All Out

– During Mission Pro Wrestling’s Out of Hell event on the Title Match Network, it was announced that former NWA women’s champions Thunder Rosa and Jazz are opening a women’s wrestling school together. The school will be called The Dogg Pound Dojo (h/t Fightful).

Jazz and Rodney Mack will be trainers at the school. The school will open in Texas later this December.

