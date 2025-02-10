Thunder Rosa Says Jey Uso Winning WWE Royal Rumble Was ‘The Right Thing to Do’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Thunder Rosa praised the decision to have Jey Uso win the WWE Royal Rumble, calling it the ‘right thing to do.’

She said: “When he won, I was like, ‘Oh! So John Cena put him over. Wow.’ I was surprised. I really thought — I wanted Punk to win. But when I saw that, you know, Uso was the one to win and how they’re pushing him right now, and then watching the promo the next day and how emotional he was … I just liked the fact that he acknowledged that he failed [in the past] and his family failed, that was something that his dad [Rikishi] was saying, that they should have utilized him more because how over he was getting,” she said. “But I think pulling the trigger on him and going directly to WrestleMania for a championship match, that’s the right thing to do. He’s extremely over, people love him, people were excited.“