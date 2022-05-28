wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Joins Cast of Busted Open Radio Starting Next Friday
May 27, 2022 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa is the latest addition to the Busted Open Radio team, as she will co-host an hour every Friday starting next week. SiriusXM announced on Friday that Rosa will be on every Friday from 11 AM ET to 12 PM ET starting June 3rd.
Rosa appeared on Today’s show to announce the news. You can listen to the episode below. Busted Open airs Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation, which is channel 156 on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App.
