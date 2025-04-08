wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander will face off in a first-time bout on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Rosa and Statlander will battle on Wednesday’s show in a women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match, as you can see below.
Toni Storm will be on commentary for the match, which is the first set for Wednesday’s episode. Dynamite will air live on TBS and Max.
Tomorrow, Wednesday 4/9
Baltimore, MD
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal@callmekrisstat vs @thunderrosa22
For the First Time Ever:
Statlander vs Thunder
+
World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DSGRd2GUMS
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon
- Heath Slater Recalls John Cena Snapping Over Live Event Incident That Undercut Nexus
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return