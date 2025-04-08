wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-9-25 Image Credit: AEW

Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander will face off in a first-time bout on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Rosa and Statlander will battle on Wednesday’s show in a women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match, as you can see below.

Toni Storm will be on commentary for the match, which is the first set for Wednesday’s episode. Dynamite will air live on TBS and Max.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading