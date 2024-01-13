Thunder Rosa on Kris Statlander Helping Her for In-Ring Return

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed Kris Statlander helping prepare her for her in-ring return. Thunder Rosa stated on Statlander (via WrestlingInc.com), “Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. She volunteered to help me because she’s been through what I’ve been through in terms of injuries, and that to me was very empowering. Having women that … they want to help you get better, and they care to make the division better.”

Rosa returned to the ring last month after a lengthy injury layoff.