Thunder Rosa On What Lights Out Match With Britt Baker Did For Women’s Wrestling, Backstage Reaction In AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Thunder Rosa discussed her Lights Out Match with Britt Baker, the backstage reaction after the match, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Thunder Rosa on her Lights Out Match with Britt Baker: “I think I’ve seen that match like 20 times now. I was doing a signing, and they just kept putting it repeat. Some of the customers were coming in and watching it and were like, ‘Did that hurt?’ I was looking at them like, of course it hurt. I think that was the most painful part of everything – the thumbtacks. By far. I know how it feels to be kicked, punched, and bleed, but I think the pinching and not expecting that is just so intense. I’m still taken aback by the revolution we caused on social media just from that match. I’m still receiving so many messages. At the end of the day, we both won something. She’s considered the Hardcore Queen, and I’m like this champion of women’s wrestling because that’s what I’m all about. If I win, my ladies win too.”

On what the match did for women’s wrestling: “It was definitely a beautiful, violent piece of art. I’m really thankful. You have to have a really good dance partner. Britt Baker was that, and she’s been my dance partner for a couple of months. People don’t get invested in storylines, and they don’t suspend their disbelief that it is real. I just heard something yesterday, and that person told me, ‘You suspended their disbelief that this is real.’ That’s what we need to really convince people that we can do this as women. They should give us the spot, they should give us the time, because the talent is there. We just have to be able to develop it the right way.”

On her emotional reaction after the match and the reaction backstage in AEW: “It’s one of those moments where you cannot fake it. I was already crying at the end of the match because of all the things I felt and all the things I have gone through in the last seven months. Just coming to a new place and knowing that you’re ruffling some feathers, and you know that you have to work very hard to show that you’re one of the best talents and there’s a reason why they brought you here. The reason you’re there is to make everybody better. Just walking through and seeing everybody clapping – that moment, I just want to hold it the rest of my life until I die. I worked so hard to get recognized and am still working so hard to keep this spot. That moment, if I die tomorrow, I’ll die happy because I know we made a difference.”

