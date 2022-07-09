Thunder Rosa Loses to Miyu Yamashita at TJPW Summer Sun Princess, Agrees to Rematch for AEW Title

– At today’s Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) Summer Sun Princess event, Miyu Yamaahita defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in their scheduled singles match.

In the post-match press conference, Thunder Rosa addressed the back-and-forth confrontation with Yamashita after the match. Rosa said if Yamashita wins, she will get a title shot. However, it will have to happen in the United States a time and date of Rosa’s choosing.

She stated, “I said if she wins, she gets a title match, so of course! I get to set the time and the day. She knows my schedule. She knows where AEW goes. So whenever she wants, whenever she’s going to be in America, she’s more than welcome to come into my house.”

Yamashita added in her own post-match press conference (via Google Translate), “When it’s officially decided, I think we’ll have a title match in the United States, but if it’s decided, I’d like to go to the United States as a wrestler, not as a Tokyo girl.”

AEW has yet to confirm when and where the rematch between Rosa and Yamashita for the title will take place. TJPW Summer Sun Princess 2022 was held earlier today at Tokya’s Ota City General Gymnasium. It was streamed live on Wrestle Universe. You can view the post-match press conference clips below: