wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Loses to Miyu Yamashita at TJPW Summer Sun Princess, Agrees to Rematch for AEW Title
– At today’s Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) Summer Sun Princess event, Miyu Yamaahita defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in their scheduled singles match.
In the post-match press conference, Thunder Rosa addressed the back-and-forth confrontation with Yamashita after the match. Rosa said if Yamashita wins, she will get a title shot. However, it will have to happen in the United States a time and date of Rosa’s choosing.
She stated, “I said if she wins, she gets a title match, so of course! I get to set the time and the day. She knows my schedule. She knows where AEW goes. So whenever she wants, whenever she’s going to be in America, she’s more than welcome to come into my house.”
Yamashita added in her own post-match press conference (via Google Translate), “When it’s officially decided, I think we’ll have a title match in the United States, but if it’s decided, I’d like to go to the United States as a wrestler, not as a Tokyo girl.”
AEW has yet to confirm when and where the rematch between Rosa and Yamashita for the title will take place. TJPW Summer Sun Princess 2022 was held earlier today at Tokya’s Ota City General Gymnasium. It was streamed live on Wrestle Universe. You can view the post-match press conference clips below:
大田区大会試合後コメント🎙
ロサ「このタイトルは私のものだ。誰にも渡さない。私は彼女が勝ったらAEW世界女子王座に挑戦させると言った。その言葉に二言はない。AEWのスケジュールは公表されているので、彼女が来たい時にアメリカに来て挑戦すればいい。私は受けて立つ」#tjpw #AEW#tjpwSSP22 pic.twitter.com/cDgIOHEq0H
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 9, 2022
大田区大会 試合後コメント🎙
山下「公式に決まった時はアメリカでタイトルマッチをすることになると思うんですけど、もし決まれば私の中では東京女子としてではなく、一人のレスラーとしてアメリカまで挑戦に行きたいと思います」#tjpwSSP22#tjpw#AEW pic.twitter.com/0atFCQezmg
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 9, 2022
大田区大会 試合後コメント🎙
山下「2年半越しにロサが戻ってきて大きい団体のベルトを持ってきてくれて嬉しいし、そんな気持ちが乗っている中、勝てて嬉しかったです。紙テープ、メチャクチャ応援されて嬉しかった。ホームだから勝ったのかなと思ったので、まだまだ強くなります」#tjpwSSP22#tjpw pic.twitter.com/8QXpuhVy5v
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Still In Full Creative Control At WWE Smackdown, Latest Allegations Not Addressed
- Update On Vince McMahon For Tonight’s Smackdown Following Latest Allegations Report
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two