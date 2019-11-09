wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Loses in MMA Debut at Combate Americas Event
November 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Pro wrestler Thunder Rosa, aka Melissa Cervantes, made her MMA debut last night at the Combate Americas MMA event in San Antonio, Texas. Cervantes was in action on the main card, where she lost to Nadine Mandiau by unanimous decision.
The NWA released a pre-fight interview with Cervantes before her bout, which you can see below. Thunder Rosa also wrestles in WOW as Serpentine. As previously reported, Impact Wrestling TV home, AXS TV, announced a broadcast partnership with Combate to start in 2020. AXS TV will serve as the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for Combate in the US.
