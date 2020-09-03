Thunder Rosa Makes AEW Dynamite In-Ring Debut (Clips)

Thunder Rosa was successful in her in-ring AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Rosa defeated Serena Deeb, also making her AEW debut, on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Rosa is set to challenge Hikaru Shida with Shida’s AEW Women’s Championship on the line this Saturday at All Out. You can see our own Tony Acero’s review of tonight’s Dynamite here.