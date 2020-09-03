wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Makes AEW Dynamite In-Ring Debut (Clips)
Thunder Rosa was successful in her in-ring AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Rosa defeated Serena Deeb, also making her AEW debut, on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Rosa is set to challenge Hikaru Shida with Shida’s AEW Women’s Championship on the line this Saturday at All Out. You can see our own Tony Acero’s review of tonight’s Dynamite here.
The @nwa World Women's Champion. The #tjpw International Princess Champion. #LaMeraMera.
She is @thunderrosa22! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/fuhSDyqJnE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 3, 2020
Both @ThunderRosa22 & @SerenaDeeb are showing their technical aggression in the opening moments of this match!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/XjjRJs7CQh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020
.@SerenaDeeb looking impressive against Thunder Rosa! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QxncVRqRnK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 3, 2020
Let's get Twisted! @thunderrosa22 💀 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rY7onMLUpN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 3, 2020
Should @hikarushida be worried about taking on @thunderrosa22 this Saturday? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/P8KDKRnn39
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020
.@thunderrosa22 means business. Good luck stopping her at #AEWAllOut! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/r6F98eDmNi
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 3, 2020
