Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Deonna Purrazzo Set For WrestleCade Revenge

A big women’s triple threat match featuring Thunder Rosa, Mercedes Martinez, and Donna Purrazzo is official for WrestleCade Revenge later this month. WrestleCade announced on Friday that the three stars will face off in a match at the November 27th show in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The match will see Impact’s former Knockouts Champion face Rosa, who is currently signed to AEW and competing in the TBA Women’s Championship Tournament, along with Martinez who is set to battle Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship on Novemmber 20th at Impact Turning Point.