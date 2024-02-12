Thunder Rosa & Mickie James Weigh In On Seth Rollins’ Appearance At WrestleMania Kickoff

Seth Rollins appeared at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff last week, and both Thunder Rosa and Mickie James hope that there’s some payoff for him. Rollins appeared at the event that saw Cody Rhodes choose Roman Reigns to face at WrestleMania, and during Reigns’ promo he trash talked Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. Rosa and James weighed in the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Rosa on Rollins’ presence at the Kickoff event: “They’ve been insulting him this whole entire time. I just hope, I really do hope, that there’s a good payoff for both of them. As a performer, when you have to do certain things to make other people look good that will make your character diminish, it’s rough because you’re going to suffer a lot of criticism from the fans.”

James on Rollins being minimized: “I think people forget how damn good Seth is. When he says something like he’s been here the whole time and he’s a workhorse and he’s always defending his championship and he’s always in these marquee matches he’s always going to have a killer match at every PPV he’s at including WrestleMania, obviously, and it felt a little minimized. I hope at the backend that he steps into that; that’s a real thing of going, ‘Hold on, I’m Seth freaking Rollins.'”