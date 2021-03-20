wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Named as Opponent For Kylie Rae’s In-Ring Return
March 19, 2021 | Posted by
Kylie Rae’s opponent for her return will be none other than Thunder Rosa. As previously noted, Rae is set to make her return to the ring at Warrior Wrestling, defending her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship.
Warrior Wrestling announced on Friday that Rae’s opponent will be Thunder Rosa. You can see the announcement below. The show takes place on June 5th, and you can get tickets here.
Saturday, June 5th. Chicago.
The returning Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion….KYLIE RAE.
La Mera Mera. The Queen of the Lights Out Match…..THUNDER ROSA.
One on one. Title on the line.
Outdoors, socially distanced, and safe.
Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/tEYhfiG3Uc
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 19, 2021
