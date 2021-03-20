wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Named as Opponent For Kylie Rae’s In-Ring Return

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kylie Rae’s opponent for her return will be none other than Thunder Rosa. As previously noted, Rae is set to make her return to the ring at Warrior Wrestling, defending her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship.

Warrior Wrestling announced on Friday that Rae’s opponent will be Thunder Rosa. You can see the announcement below. The show takes place on June 5th, and you can get tickets here.

