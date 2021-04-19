Thunder Rosa Names Madusa and Dustin Rhodes As Mentors She’s Had

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Thunder Rosa spoke about her mentors in the industry, naming Dustin Rhodes, Madusa and others among them. Here are highlights:

On if being a mentor is something she did naturally or had to work on: “I think it’s organically. I am a leader just in general and everywhere I’ve been, like, when I see things that I don’t think they are right or it can be better, I try to ask people if they’re interested in my opinion. If not, I’ll just keep it to myself. Some people get, like, weirded out, ‘Who are you to tell me what to do?” y’know, but like I said, people that I seen even before they became wrestlers, like Alex [Gracia] is one of them. That’s why I went out of my way to to try to help her a little bit and guide her in the right way.”

On why she tries to help others: “There’s a lot of things that we did, my husband and I, and it was hit and miss and we learned our lesson. So now that’s why we’re helping so many other women that are going through it, through the same things that we are, because I don’t want them to go through what I went through to be treated the way that I was treated at times, or just like to see some of the injustices that I’ve seen. Like, I don’t want them to go through that. And that’s why I get so personal to help them.”

On her mentors in wrestling: “For me right now, like, mentors that I have are mostly like males. Definitely like Dustin [Rhodes] has been one of them. Trevor Murdoch has been another one. Madusa has reached out multiple times just to make sure that I’m doing all right, especially in difficult times or when I’m like my career choices, my career growing up, like she always has that talk to keep me on my on my feet grounded.”