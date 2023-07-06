Thunder Rosa Gives New Update On When She May Return

Thunder Rosa has released a new video in which she gives an update on her recovery and when she may be able return. In Rosa’s latest vlog, which you can check out below, the AEW star meets with the company’s ringside doctor Michael J. Sampson.

“So looking at the most recent MRIs and all the conservative stuff we’ve done in the past, you’re progressing well right now,” Sampson said. “You still have all the pathology in your lower back, L-405. And you know, I think that with our progression go into pushing it to the limit, but taking it sequentially — so going week to week to week, we push a little bit more. If we hit a roadblock, we back it up a step. But I think you know over the next four to six weeks, we’ll see how it’s going. So far we’ve done a week or two… and you’ve been progressing very well, pain free.”

He continued, “I think if we continue to do that, we know where we stand. Gets you stronger, get you more ring-ready. As long as you don’t have that pain, we’re good. We still have to protect your back, we still have — the pathology has not gone away, it’s just a matter of. we’re treating it so that it helps you improve yet also protects you from not worsening. So that’s where we are with it… I would say [six weeks is] a good shooting point to our goal point to go to is six weeks to see how we go with that.”

Rosa has been out of the ring since August of last year due to issues with her back.

