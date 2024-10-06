– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed title NXT Women’s Championship match featuring Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia on last week’s edition of WWE NXT, which was the show’s debut on The CW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez opening last week’s WWE NXT: “Well, I was surprised it was an opening match, but it makes sense. I think that’s a huge spot to be in: opening, because that’s where you get everybody’s attention and you retain the public.”

Rosa on how their match turned out: “They did an amazing job on doing that. I really liked the finish… Giulia did really, really well. I don’t if this is her first really, really big show, there’s a lot of pressure because of the what the expectation of what everybody had of her, so you gotta take that into consideration what critiquing the match… Of course, Roxanne Perez just looked as good as she’s ever been and I’m just very, very proud of her.”

On how they set the tone for the entire night: “Most of the time it didn’t seem like one (demotion), it seemed like we wanted to have a fun match, but we wanted to set the tone for the night and have everybody go ‘damn, that’s just the opener? Where are they going in the main event??’ And I feel like that happened a lot, and again, putting that responsibility on those women to come through and they did, that’s pretty awesome. They better feel good about themselves.”

Roxanne Perez defeated Giulia to retain her title last week. Cora Jade returned from injury and cost Giulia the match.