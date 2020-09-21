Thunder Rosa On Why She Loves Working With NWA, How She Wants To Be Remembered As NWA Women’s Champion

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Thunder Rosa discussed why she loves working with the NWA, how she wants to be remembered as NWA Women’s Champion, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Thunder Rosa on why she enjoys working with NWA: “It’s very different than like all the companies I worked before because of the style of wrestling that we do is very old school. I remember stepping in there for the first time and was like ‘Wow this looks a little different.’ I’d never done studio wrestling and the stories we’re trying to tell – the matches are really short but they go to a point where they’re easily understandable and I don’t know I just really enjoy it. Even just watching it on YouTube – the transitions, the editing was really old school. And definitely we had really steam going into 2020 and COVID happened.

On winning the NWA Women’s title and how she wants to be remembered as champion: “I finished the match and I could not move. I was like ‘Holy shit my back hurts.’ I actually watched it a couple days ago and at the end of the match, I’m crying because I remember the feeling of accomplishment that I had having the title in my hands. It’s such a historical title and the women that have been before me and paved the path for us and knowing and learning the history – not just going on Wikipedia and reading it – but actually reading books and doing more research, you’re like ‘Wow.’ There’s a lot more work to doing women’s wrestling in every single aspect. It’s my generation and I’m representing a generation of very strong-minded female wrestlers that were before me. And I want to represent with being a positive role model and just to show what women’s wrestling is all about. You get titles and you’re like ‘This is just a title.’ This is not just a title – my name is in there for the history of wrestling. Like NWA is old as hell and my name is gonna be there forever. Even if I was the champion for only one day, my name is still there. I’ve been blessed and I want people to remember me as like she used this platform to elevate women’s wrestling in her era.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.