Thunder Rosa On How Long She Worked With Her Injury, Risks Of Overtraining

Thunder Rosa is no stranger to working hurt, and she recently discussed how long she worked with her injury. Rosa appeared on the Athletes and the Arts podcast and talked about the toll that wrestling can take on the body as well as how she was hurt when she was training for both wrestling and MMA. You can check out the highlights below:

On the rigors of wrestling and how long she worked injured: “It’s been very rough. And like, before I won the championship I was hurt for the longest. And I remember one time, even Doc was like, ‘You need to be taped if you’re going into the ring.’ I couldn’t feel my legs when I got out of the ring. But I have to get out there, I was like, ‘I can’t let people down.’ That’s how I feel, like as wrestlers we always say we can’t let people down…

“So I wrestled with my hips taped for about two months, because I didn’t let it wrest. I was just wrestling all the time, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Maybe sleeping on Monday and then travelling again on Tuesday. So it was like, nonstop because of that drive that we have. I wanted to be the champ and I wanted to be the best. I wanted people to say that I did it. I wanted to say that I did it for myself.”

On the risks of overtraining: “I had the chance to become a professional athlete. And that’s always, even when I was younger that’s what I wanted to be. I wanted to be an athlete. And I mean, I’ve done MMA, I’ve had an MMA match. A professional one, I jumped in and learned how to do it on the go. I trained for six months and I went and did it…and even doing the trainings, I was wrestling and doing MMA at the same time. And I remember being, my back being shot because of the over training I was doing, because I had to put money on my table, and I hate to wrestle because it’s my job. It was very, very tough.”

