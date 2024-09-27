wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Jon Moxley & Darby Allin’s AEW Dynamite Match
September 27, 2024 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa was impressed by the intensity of Jon Moxley & Darby Allin’s match on AEW Dynamite, praising how “hard” they went. Moxley defeated Allin to earn an AEW World Championship shot at Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, and Rosa talked about the match on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On her reaction to the spots in the match: “I was like ‘Geez! They went hard!’ I mean, they always go hard, and you have like Darby and you have Mox? Like, yeah, they’re gonna go hard.”
On Marina Shafir’s character work in the match: “Marina is so, like, cold. Like there is no reaction on anything, even when Moxley is in danger.”
