Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Ric Flair Meeting With Young Bucks On AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair raised fans’ eyebrows when he met up with the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite, and Thunder Rosa weighed in on the storyline twist. The Bucks are set to face Sting and Darby Allin for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution, which will be Sting’s retirement match, and Flair meeting with the AEW EVPs have caused people to question what side he’s on. Rose talked about the situation on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Flair seemingly turning heel: “I think the only way that it could make more sense would be for him to join forces with the evil guys, The Young Bucks. I mean, think about it, if you wanna get more involved with it, instead of just being the cheerful Ric Flair, ‘I’m here to get my drink’ we will be, ‘I’ll spill the drink [in] your face because you didn’t pay attention to me.'”

On the possible motivation for Flair: “Because Ric Flair is Ric Flair. Ric Flair is the center of the attention, and he should be the center of the attention –- he always has been. And now that it’s Sting, it’s almost like he’s kind of, ‘Now I’m the sidekick? I don’t want to be the sidekick.'”