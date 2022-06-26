Thunder Rosa on What Fans Can Expect From Her Match With Toni Storm Tonight

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman spoke to AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa ahead of today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. Rosa will be defending her title later tonight against Toni Storm in Chicago. Below are some highlights:

Rosa on becoming the champion: “It’s a very important thing for me. Having someone like me, a Mexican-born wrestler be champion in AEW, is humungous. I’ve been blessed as a champion. I’m a representative of the company everywhere I go. I take this very seriously. I’m happy to have the strap and that I’m able to represent Latinos all over the world in a positive way.”

On what fans can expect from her match with Toni Storm: “Fans can expect a really cool match. We’ve never wrestled with each other before. This is going to be very vibrant and different. We are the only women’s match on the card. We are going to show up and show out.”

Thunder Rosa on Paige (aka Saraya Knight) possibly joining AEW: “She has so much experience. She has been wrestling since she was a young girl. I met her mother a few years ago at an independent show. She is a wrestler’s wrestler. She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it. If anyone comes to wrestle me. I’m open to any challenge. Whoever wants a piece of me, you know where to find me. If not, I’ll send you my number right now.”

Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship will go down later tonight at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The event is being held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.